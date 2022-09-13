Memphis shooting suspect due back in court Tuesday

(NewsNation) — The man accused of killing three, and injuring three others, in a shooting rampage in Memphis is due back in court Tuesday morning.

Ezekiel Kelly, 19, who allegedly livestreamed himself driving around Memphis and shooting at people, was charged with first-degree murder in court on Friday and is being held without bond. He is expected to receive additional charges in court Tuesday.

Two years ago, Kelly had been charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty in 2021 to a lesser charge of aggravated assault. He was sentenced to three years in prison for that offense but was released early in March.

The 20-hour-long shooting rampage had police warning people across the city to shelter in place Wednesday, locking down a baseball stadium and university campuses as well as suspending public bus services as frightened residents wondered where the man might strike next.

Ezekiel Kelly (Credit: Memphis Police Department)

Kelly was finally arrested after crashing a stolen car, police said early Thursday.

The identities and information about the victims have slowly been revealed.

Retired correctional officer Richard Clark, 62, worked security at a local college. His family said he had stopped at a gas station to get a quick drink when he was shot and killed during the rampage.

“He had a kind, humble, gentle spirit, and that is something that everybody doesn’t possess and I have to recognize that,” Clark’s niece Sharmeen Miller said.

“I was already hurt for the people who had to deal with this not knowing that I’m one of the ones who had to deal with this as well,” his nephew Aubrey Miller Jr. said.

Police said 24-year-old Dewayne Tunstall was the first victim who was shot and killed. A medical assistant, Allison Parker, was also shot and killed when Kelly reportedly carjacked her.

New surveillance video showed the moments before and after Rodolfo Berger was shot at a car parts store. He survived, but only after undergoing several surgeries. His family said he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Then there’s 44-year-old LaKesha McGlathen, who actually lived to tell her story exclusively to NewsNation. She said she was shot and injured on the side of the highway while changing a tire with her dad.

“That’s when I saw the gun pointed at me and he popped off three shots,” McGlathen said on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” Friday.

The gunman’s motive is still unclear, but could be revealed in court.