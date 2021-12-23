Missing: family searches for daughter who vanished from Oklahoma City parking lot

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Family members are desperately searching for Oklahoma woman Hannah Cook after she vanished six days ago.

The missing woman’s mother said she’s trying to stay positive and keep hope, but fears the worst.

“My heart says something bad has happened. I don’t want to believe that. But at the same time, she just wouldn’t do it. She just wouldn’t disappear off the face of the earth,” said Gina Cook, the mother of the missing woman.

Hannah Cook has been missing since Dec. 16, 2021. Since then, Gina Cook and her family have been retracing the 24-year-old’s steps.

The last time Gina Cook spoke with her daughter was during a 10-second accidental FaceTime call Thursday at about 8:30 p.m.

“I said, ‘What are you doing?’ And she says, ‘Ugh, mom. You wouldn’t like this, it’s about a boy.’” Gina Cook said, recalling her phone conversation with her daughter.

“She’s not going to run off with some man,” Gina Cook said.

The mother later learned Hannah Cook was sitting in her silver 2002 Honda Accord in the parking lot of the Bricktown Bass Pro Shop.

Red flags didn’t appear until Saturday. Hannah Cook didn’t show up to work on Friday and wouldn’t pick up the phone.

“We went to her apartment and found that her dog was there alone,” Gina Cook said. “That was the biggest alert. Thinking, ‘Wait a minute, there’s been nobody here to take care of these animals.’”

The family filed a police report with the Oklahoma City Police Department and started scouring Hannah Cook’s bank and phone records.

“There had been no hits on her debit card since Thursday at 5 p.m. when she was at a pizza place. She has not used her phone,” the woman’s mother said. “She’s not one to go days and not talk to anybody.”

Gina Cook told KFOR the pizza place that Hannah Cook visited that day was Venn Pizza on Britton Road. She also told News 4 that managers are working with her to find Hannah Cook on surveillance video. They hope video will help determine what she was wearing that night.

With no leads, Gina Cook is fearing the worst.

“I checked the morgues. I sent her description to the medical examiner,” she said. “My heart says my daughter’s dead. That’s what my heart says.”

Hannah is about 5’7”, with dark hair that could be in natural curls or braids. She also has a large tattoo of a rose on her left thigh.

“She has no clothes with her. No makeup. Nothing. So, she’s probably disheveled,” her mother said.

Instead of gathering for the holidays, Hannah Cook’s family is working together to print flyers and pass them around town.

“This is six days. She’s not going to be here at Christmas and she’s probably not going to be here on New Years. And I don’t think she’s going to come back at all,” Gina Cook said. “I just want to know where she’s at. I want to know what happened to her. I want to know where she’s at. That’s all.”

The family is hoping for a miracle.

“I pray, ‘Lord wrap your arms around her and tell her we’re looking for her, that we’re going to find her. Don’t let her be scared,” Gina Cook said.

Anyone who has seen Hannah Cook or might have information about her whereabouts should call the Oklahoma City Police Department at 405-297-1000.