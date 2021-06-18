Mississippi man spends 15 hours in Waffle House after losing fantasy football bet

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — A fantasy football bet led to one man sitting at a Waffle House restaurant in Brandon, Mississippi, for 15 hours.

Lee Sanderlin, who is a reporter for The Clarion-Ledger, said he came in last place in his fantasy football league this year.

As punishment, he had to spend 24 hours in a Waffle House. For every waffle he ate, an hour was taken off the clock.

I am coming to you live from a Brandon, Mississippi Waffle House. I, a total loser, came in last place in my fantasy football league. As punishment, I spend 24 hours in a Waffle House. Every waffle I eat shaves an hour off the clock. It’s 4:07 Central. pic.twitter.com/oRugzU7rQT — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 17, 2021

Sanderlin tweeted about his experience, which quickly went viral. He said, “I tweeted during the whole ordeal — through 15 hours and nine painful waffles — and I truly never expected the Tweets to go viral like they did.”

Even though it was a struggle, he eventually ate nine waffles at the restaurant, cutting his time spent at the Waffle House to 15 hours.

Before he left the restaurant, Sanderlin shouted out to the staff who let him hang out with them on a slow night.

As for the rest of the experience, Sanderlin said, “This was horrible and I recommend no one ever do this.”

There are more than 1,900 Waffle House restaurants in 25 states, according to the company, all restaurants are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.