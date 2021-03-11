Mississippi poised to ban transgender athletes from women’s sports

JACKSON, Miss. (NewsNation Now) — Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves is expected to sign a bill Thursday that would ban transgender athletes from competing on girls or women’s sports teams.

The Republican governor is scheduled to sign Senate Bill 2536 at the State Capitol at 9:30 a.m. CST, NewsNation affiliate WJTV reported.

Mississippi will become the first state this year to enact such a ban, after a federal court blocked a similar Idaho law last year. Lawmakers in more than 20 states are proposing restrictions on athletics of gender-confirming health care for transgender minors this year.

Conservative lawmakers are responding to an executive order by Democratic President Joe Biden that bans discrimination based on gender identity in school sports and elsewhere. Biden signed it Jan. 20, the day he took office.

Gov. Reeves has three daughters who play sports, and he said on Twitter that Mississippi’s bill would “protect young girls from being forced to compete with biological males for athletic opportunities.”

“It’s crazy we have to address it, but the Biden E.O. forced the issue,” Reeves tweeted last week. “Adults? That’s on them. But the push for kids to adopt transgenderism is just wrong.”

Republican legislators who pushed the bill gave no evidence of any transgender athletes competing in Mississippi schools or universities.

Alphonso David, president of the LGBTQ civil rights group Human Rights Campaign, condemned the Mississippi bill.

“There is simply no justification for banning transgender girls and women from participating in athletics other than discrimination,” David said after the House passed it March 3.

Mississippi’s ban is set to become law July 1, although a legal challenge is possible.

South Dakota’s governor, Kristi Noem, said earlier this week that she will sign a bill to bar transgender girls and women from participating in female sports leagues. Though, whether it’ll ultimately take effect in the state will likely be decided in federal court.

Only one state, Idaho, has enacted a law curtailing trans students’ sports participation, and that 2020 measure is blocked by a court ruling.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate WJTV contributed to this report.