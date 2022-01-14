(NewsNation Now) — A middle school in Mississippi backtracked on its plan to offer shapewear to girls dealing with “body image” issues after parent backlash.

Ashley Heun took to Facebook to share shock and frustration after a letter, titled, “Why Do Girls Suffer from Body Image?” was handed out to her daughter during class. The letter shared how girls are more likely than boys to have a negative body image and highlighted the physical and mental benefits of having a positive one.

“We, the counselors of Southaven Middle School, would like to have an opportunity to offer some healthy literature to your daughter on maintaining a positive body image,” the letter reads. “We are also providing girls with shapewear, bras, and other health products if applicable.”

There was even a section for parents to check yes or no on if their daughters may receive “the healthy literature, shapewear, bras and other products given by the counselors of Southaven Middle School.” It also offered a section for parents to check which sizes their girls would need.

“How, in the hell, are you promoting a positive body image by saying ‘here, you’re too fat. You need shapewear to make you look thinner.’ Are you freaking kidding me?” she wrote.

The school district has since apologized to Heun and canceled the program.