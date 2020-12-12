Missouri 6-year-old being called a hero for helping save great grandfather’s life

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Nathaniel Alcorn describes the bond with his great-grandson, Alachi Ballmer, as inseparable.

After a close call with death, they’re even closer.

“I was out here doing some work on my trailer, getting along just fine and all of a sudden it hit me and I don’t know what it was,” Alcorn said.

Alcorn fell to the ground as he had a seizure. It was the first time he experienced one.

“He hollered help and then I went over to see what he was doing. Then I went in the house because he was laying on the ground,” Alachi said.

Alachi called on his grandmother for help. She tried to call 911 from three separate phones, including their land line. But the calls wouldn’t go through.

That’s when 6-year-old Alachi jumped into action. He grabbed his cell phone, called 911 and got a hold of paramedics.

Alachi normally uses his phone to play games. But on Wednesday, it became a live saver.

He was able to stay calm just long enough to help his great-grandfather.

“I was feeling really, really sad….because I’ve never seen my papa that hurt,” Alachi said.

Alcorn says he’s feeling fine a day after having a seizure. But he believes he would not be here, if it weren’t for Alachi.

“I knew nothing, I was gone. That baby. Saved my life. That’s all that matters to me,” Alcorn said.

Alcorn is Alachi’s paternal great-grandfather.

His maternal great-grandfather died on Wednesday. His family says it would’ve been devastating to lose a second family member on the same day.