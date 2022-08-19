Missouri mother of 5 accused of murder on the run

(NewsNation) — Dawn Wynn, a Missouri mother of five, was charged and awaiting trial for the killing of her husband 10 months ago. But now, she is nowhere to be found.

Wynn was supposed to be on house arrest after she was able to leave prison on bond. Her family objected to her bond release, but she is now a fugitive and U.S. marshals are now on the hunt for her.

Family members of Wynn believe up to $600,000 she allegedly embezzled from Gospel Light Baptist Church, where she worked, is funding her escape.

Savannah Wynn, Dawn’s daughter, now worries about what her mother might try to do to the remaining family while on the loose.

“I’m just worrying about them mainly in her trying something because we don’t know what she’s … capable of, or what her intentions are,” Savannah said.

Savannah says she remembers her father as a man who loved all his children and his wife.

But Nov. 16, police were called out to a rural road outside Anderson, Missouri. It was there 51-year-old Harold Wynn was found dead due to a gunshot wound to the head. Dawn claimed the gun accidentally went off and struck her husband.

Dawn was later arrested and charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action. But due to a Missouri law that reformed the state’s bail process, Dawn was able to post bond and get out of jail on house arrest at her mother’s home in Pea Ridge, Ark.

While on house arrest, she was to have no contact with her children. Over the weekend, she was supposed to call into the police, but never did. She is believed to be on the run, having left behind suicide notes police believe to be a cover for her escape.

There is a warrant out for her arrest. Police and marshals are actively searching for her.

Her family just wants to the ordeal to be over.

“I think I speak for everyone when I say this, that we wish that she would just admit to it and give up the fight,” said Savannah’s boyfriend, Lane Bridenstine.