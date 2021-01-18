More than 250 dogs rescued from Tennessee property covered in scattered bones

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 250 dogs were rescued in southern Tennessee over the weekend from a property where hundreds of other animals were found dead, according to an animal rescue nonprofit.

Treena Kilgore with Dogs On Borrowed Time posted more than 80 photos on Facebook, showing what she described as a “bone yard” with “hundreds of deceased animals” at a property in Grundy County.

Kilgore said more than 250 dogs and puppies were rescued from the property, but photos showed hundreds of animal bones scattered around the area, as well as a dilapidated home with trash all throughout the residence.

“Today is the first time in my life I have literally been standing in a bone yard,” Kilgore wrote. “So many more bones were found. Hundreds of deceased animals on this property.”

She added, “I can’t even begin to explain the smell. My eyes and throat are on fire tonight from breathing all this mess in for two days.”

Photo: Dogs on Borrowed Time

As of Sunday night, the group said there were at least five dogs on the property they were still working to capture.

Kilgore said an arrest had been made, but the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has not yet confirmed.