Mother claims son was forced to dig in the toilet by Arkansas kindergarten teacher

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — A mother is calling for the termination of an Arkansas kindergarten teacher after she says her child was forced to dig in a toilet with his bare hands.

Ashley Murry said she was horrified when her 5-year-old son told her what happened at school.

“It’s degrading for a child, so I don’t feel like any child should have to go through this,” she said “They basically made him go in the toilet and get his feces and the dirty tissue out of the toilet.”

Murry’s son is a kindergartener at Crystal Hill Elementary School. She said as soon as she found out, she jumped into action.

Murry pulled her son out of the classroom and enlisted the help of her mother, Tami Murry.

“You want a child to put their hand in there physically and clean out the commode — no, no, no, no, no. He’s not a janitor, he’s not a custodian, he’s not maintenance, no, not at all,” Tami Murry said.

Pulaski County Special School District said in a statement that the process to dismiss the teacher is underway. Officials noted in the statement that there would be a hearing with the district’s board of directors prior to any final decision on the teacher’s employment.

Meanwhile, Murry said the teacher called her personally.

“She got on the phone with me and she said she didn’t have an explanation, she just knew she was wrong. But she stated to the principal that she was trying to teach how not to stop up the toilet,” Murry said.

“I told her that’s not good enough for me,” Tami Murry said.

The mother-grandmother duo said something more than a phone call is needed.

“She needs to be terminated because you don’t treat kids like this. He is a kid,” Murry said.

“I don’t ever want this to happen to another child again,” Murry’s mother said.

According to the school district, the teacher has been placed on administrative leave while the situation is being investigated.

NewsNation affiliate KARK said the teacher could not be reached for comment.