Mother fired shot into Memphis daycare after argument with an employee, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A parent faces attempted murder and reckless endangerment charges after police say she fired a gun into a daycare in an apparent dispute with an employee Tuesday.
According to police, the woman arrived at La Petite Academy to pick up her child. There was some sort of argument with an employee over payments, and police said the building’s front window was shot out.
There were children inside the daycare at the time, but no one was hurt, police said.
Police later identified the woman who fired the shot as Daija Taylor, aka Daija Williams.
A warrant was issued for Taylor on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, 63 counts of reckless endangerment, and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.
La Petite Academy released a statement saying in part: “Everyone is safe as the authorities are investigating an unprecedented situation early this afternoon involving a shot being fired into the front door. A parent became confrontational and verbally abusive during a discussion about her family not meeting attendance requirements to stay enrolled. Just after exiting the building, she came back and shot at the front door from the sidewalk. Thankfully no one was injured. Our staff immediately enacted our emergency protocols.”