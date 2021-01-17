Mother tosses children and then jumps from 2nd floor apartment to escape fire

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Fire Department is praising a neighbor’s heroic efforts to save a woman and her two children from a major fire at an apartment Friday afternoon.

According to LFD spokesperson, Alton Trahan, fire dispatchers received multiple calls from neighbors around 1 p.m reporting the two-story building in Lafayette was on fire.

Six fire units with 20 firefighters arrived on the scene within 5 minutes, Trahan said. The second floor of the eight-unit apartment building was engulfed with flames.

“A neighbor, Quinntrell Feist, was outside and heard a woman screaming out of the window. He told her to drop the kids, a 5-year-old and an infant, to him. He caught both children, then their mother from the upstairs window,” Trahan said. “Mr. Feist’s heroic act is commendable. Had he not been there the outcome may have been quite different.”

Emergency crews were able to control the wind-driven fire within 15 minutes. The fire damaged three apartments and three others sustained only smoke damage.

Fire officials determined the fire originated in the living room of an apartment unit. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

If you would like to help Amber Patin and her children you can do so here.