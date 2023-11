KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Possible carbon monoxide poisoning left three dead in a Kansas City home.

On Monday morning east of the Blue River and south of Sheffield Park, KCFD responded to a call reporting carbon monoxide near 12th Terrace and Ewing Avenue.

They say they found three dead males who looked to be in their early 20s, but their actual ages are unknown at this time.

KCFD detected elevated carbon monoxide levels inside the house, with the official cause of death still under investigation.