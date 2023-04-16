Nashville airport concourse reopens after evacuation due to odor

(NewsNation) — A part of the Nashville International Airport (BNA) has reopened after being evacuated Sunday afternoon.

Airport officials decided to clear Concourse C “due to the presence of a noxious odor” at around 2:42 p.m.

The Metro Nashville Fire Department told NewsNation affiliate WKRN that personnel responded to the airport for “something airborne causing breathing problems.”

The concourse was reopened at around 4:40 p.m. According to reports, fire officials said they do not have any patients linked to the odor.

The FAA issued a ground stop to help the airport safely resume operations after the Metro Nashville Fire Department conducted air quality testing and determined there are no air contaminants.

The airport is continuing to monitor the situation. Travelers have been encouraged to check with their airline for the status of their flight.

It’s unclear what caused the incident.