Nashville musician reunited with pet after losing everything in Christmas bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville musician who lost everything in the Christmas Day bombing was reunited with his cat after fearing she didn’t make it out of the building alive.

Buck McCoy’s apartment was destroyed, and for six days now he was worried sick about his beloved cat Molly, who did not make it out with him.

NewsNation affiliate WKRN noticed authorities bringing animals away from the scene in cages, and recognized McCoy running toward them. To his delight, Molly was returned to him safely, and WKRN captured the moment where Buck got to love on Molly again.

“I know she’s just a little orange cutie thing, but she was everything to me,” he said. “The last five years she’s always been there for me when I get off work, and you know she likes to eat whiskers.”

McCoy said he’s ready for a fresh start, just him and Molly.