NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Video shot Monday morning shows New Orleans’ historic Karnofsky Shop was destroyed by Hurricane Ida over the weekend.

The footage shows a pile of bricks mixed with wood and shattered windows. The building appears to be a total loss.

The site, located on South Rampart Street, is where Louis Armstrong played jazz music and briefly worked. It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

According to the National Park Service, Armstrong stayed at the location when it was owned by the Karnofsky family.

The store began as a tailor shop in 1913 and later transitioned to a jazz record store.

According to NPS, Armstrong visited his musician buddies at the store on his many return trips to the city.

Ida made landfall on the same day 16 years earlier that Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi, and its 150 mph winds tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland.

It was already blamed for one death, someone hit by a falling tree in Prairieville, outside Baton Rouge, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Sunday.

More than a million customers in Louisiana and Mississippi were without power, according to PowerOutage.US, which tracks outages nationwide, increasing their vulnerability to flooding and leaving them without air conditioning and refrigeration in sweltering summer heat.

Ida finally became a tropical storm again 16 hours after making landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane. Its top sustained winds were 60 mph early Monday, and forecasters said it would rapidly weaken while still dumping torrential rain over a large area. The storm was centered about 95 miles south-southwest of Jackson, Mississippi, moving north at 8 mph.