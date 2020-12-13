New Orleans mayor wants singer Lauren Daigle removed from New Year’s Eve line-up

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is asking Dick Clark Productions to remove singer Lauren Daigle from the line-up for the New Year’s Rockin Eve Celebration.

In a letter sent Wednesday to executives with Dick Clark Productions, Cantrell said, “I cannot in good conscience support the involvement of singer Lauren Daigle, who just last month participated in an unpermitted live performance which placed my residents in danger and threatened the tremendous progress New Orleans has made in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In November, Daigle performed during a “Let Us Worship” event near Jackson Square.

Cantrell said Daigle “should not be rewarded with national media exposure and a public spotlight.”

The Mayor maintains Daigle put the people of New Orleans at risk of contracting COVID-19 and says Daigle, “strained” first responders in the midst of a public health crisis.

Cantrell did express gratitude for the show broadcasting from New Orleans, but said, “we cannot abide the participation of an entertainer who put our people in harm’s way.”

“Mayor Cantrell met with Ms. Daigle today and is always eager to engage with all stakeholders on matters of public health and public safety.” Beau Tidwell, communications director, said. “The Mayor’s concerns regarding Daigle’s actions in November remain the same.”

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser Nungesser said the last four years the State of Louisiana and Louisiana Office of Tourism has sponsored Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve. He said the show is “broadcast to millions of viewers from the iconic Jackson Square at midnight CST after the ball drops in New York, promoting the City of New Orleans and our state.”

“We thought it was important that we highlight our state and our Ambassador, two time Grammy Award winning singer, Lauren Daigle.” Nungesser said. “We were also planning to honor healthcare and essential workers.”

According to Nungesser, the state was willing to move the location of Daigle’s performance to a riverboat anchored in Gretna with New Orleans as a backdrop.

Nungesser’s full statement can be read below: