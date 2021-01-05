New Orleans schools go back to distance learning, COVID-19 cases rising

NEW ORLEANS (NewsNation Now) — Public schools in New Orleans will go back to “distance learning” this week because of rising COVID-19 cases in the city.

The city’s school system said Monday that all pre-K through Grade 12 classes will go online by no later than Thursday, Jan. 7. School leaders say they will monitor COVID-19 data and trends and reevaluate this decision no sooner than Jan. 21. The public school system in New Orleans had implemented a return to in-class learning that began back in September.

“Citywide data over the past few days has shown a dramatic uptick in positivity rates, and so, based upon the advice of our health advisors, we felt we had to make the very unfortunate but necessary decision to return to distance learning to keep our students, staff, teachers and community safe. We recognize this will be extremely difficult for our families and hope that everyone takes the necessary precautions to reverse the spread of this terrible virus. I want all of us across NOLA Public Schools to stay close and be in constant communication as we tackle this next challenge. We’re one team, and we’ll get through this together.” Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr.

The move comes a week after the city tightened virus-related restrictions on public gatherings and again ended indoor service at bars.

According to data from the Louisiana Department of Health, more than 7,500 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, Louisiana reported 1,190 new cases.

The total number of cases statewide totals is now 322,181.