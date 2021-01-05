NEW ORLEANS (NewsNation Now) — Public schools in New Orleans will go back to “distance learning” this week because of rising COVID-19 cases in the city.
The city’s school system said Monday that all pre-K through Grade 12 classes will go online by no later than Thursday, Jan. 7. School leaders say they will monitor COVID-19 data and trends and reevaluate this decision no sooner than Jan. 21. The public school system in New Orleans had implemented a return to in-class learning that began back in September.
The move comes a week after the city tightened virus-related restrictions on public gatherings and again ended indoor service at bars.
According to data from the Louisiana Department of Health, more than 7,500 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.
Overnight, Louisiana reported 1,190 new cases.
The total number of cases statewide totals is now 322,181.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Latest coronavirus headlines
- New Orleans schools go back to distance learning, COVID-19 cases rising
- South Carolina bill would ban COVID-19 vaccination mandates
- New York finds first case of more contagious, ‘UK’ strain of coronavirus
- Prosecutor: Wisconsin pharmacist thought vaccine was unsafe
- New mom and Missouri assistant prosecutor dies of COVID-19 days after giving birth