Not again! Louisiana man sent to ER for using Gorilla Glue on skin after viral video

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana man has a message for anyone who’s curious after seeing the viral video of a woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue adhesive on her hair: “Don’t do it!”

In an exclusive interview with NewsNation affiliate WVLA, Len Martin said he wanted to prove that Tessica Brown’s story, which went viral after she posted a video on TikTok, was not as serious as she made it seem.

In a Facebook video, Martin said that he believed he could glue the Red Solo cup to his lip and lick it right off.

As shown in the photo below, this led to Martin having to make a trip to the ER.

Courtesy of Len Martin- used with permission

Martin described what the doctor did as “painful peeling.”

The Louisiana native was told that if it does not heal correctly, the tip of his lip will have to be taken off via surgery.

“This is not the challenge you want to try,” Martin said.

Gorilla Glue concurs with Martin: “Do not do this!”

The adhesive company released this statement: