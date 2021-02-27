Officer shot at New Orleans high school basketball game

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A law enforcement officer was shot Friday night at a high school basketball game in New Orleans.

The victim is not a New Orleans Police Department officer and works with an outside agency, the department said.

According to sources, the shooting happened at around 6:15 p.m. at a basketball game on the campus of George Washington Carver High School.

After the shooting, the gym was placed on lockdown, preventing people from entering or leaving. The school’s parking lot is also on lockdown.

The NOPD is asking motorists to avoid driving on Interstate-10 Westbound while an ambulance transports the officer to the hospital.

This is a breaking new story; we will update this story as more information is available.