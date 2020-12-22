Oklahoma considers hike in minimum wage

OKLAHOMA CITY (NewsNation Now) — It’s been twelve years since Oklahoma workers have seen an increase in minimum wage, but that may be changing under a new state proposal.

State Senator George Young (D. – Oklahoma City) proposed legislation last week to change Oklahoma’s minimum wage from $7.25 to $10.50 per hour. It would be the first increase since 2008, when the federal minimum increased from $6.55 to $7.25.

“We owe it as the leaders, as the legislators, as those who have taken the oath of office to care for those who live in the state of Oklahoma,” Young said. “To consider and then not only consider, to enact, legislation that will help them.”

The proposal isn’t without detractors, including Cynthia Reid, the senior VP of marketing and communications with the Oklahoma City Greater Chamber of Commerce.

She told NewsNation affiliate KFOR, “There’s triggers and pushes and pulls. So if the base wage is higher, someone may employ less people or they may move to machines to replace that work.”

Oklahoma is one of 21 states whose minimum wage does not go above the federal minimum wage level, including their neighbors, Kansas and Texas.

