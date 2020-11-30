Oklahoma governor declares day of prayer and fasting for those impacted by COVID-19

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Stitt is imposing new restrictions on bars and restaurants and requiring masks in state buildings as officials attempt to control the surging number of coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (NewsNation Now) — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced on Monday a statewide day of prayer and fasting for all Oklahomans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Oklahomans have always turned to prayer to guide us through trials and seasons of uncertainty, and I am asking Oklahomans of all faiths and religious backgrounds to join together with me on Thursday,” said Gov. Stitt. “I believe we must continue to ask God to heal those who are sick, comfort those who are hurting and provide renewed strength and wisdom to all who are managing the effects of COVID-19.”

Gov. Stitt declared Thursday, Dec. 3 as the official day of prayer and fasting. He also encouraged churches and other houses of worship to continue taking precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to care for vulnerable members of their congregations.

“I believe our churches and faith communities have an incredible opportunity during this season to provide hope to Oklahomans who are struggling as we close a year that has been mentally, emotionally and physically draining,” said Gov. Stitt. “It’s important that we continue to find safe ways to gather as we all do our part to protect our families, neighbors and communities from this virus.”

According to the COVID Tracking Project, the state of Oklahoma has 195,545 confirmed cases with a 12% increase over seven days.

Oklahoma announced via a COVID-19 situation update that there would be no update to their data on November 26, 2020 due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Because the data the COVID Tracking Project receives from Oklahoma is sourced from their executive order reports, which are on a one day lag, the update does not include Oklahoma’s numbers for November 26, 2020 and November 27, 2020.