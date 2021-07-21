Oklahoma woman accused of running over, killing husband with ATV after he asked her for divorce

WANETTE, Okla. (KFOR) — Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office officials said a woman is facing a second-degree murder charge for running over her husband with an ATV at a campground after an argument over food led to the husband asking for divorce.

“That little girl was screaming saying her dad was dead!” said a Soggy Bottoms ATV Trails caller to 911 dispatch. “Somebody ran her dad over and said he was dead out on one of our trails.”

Christopher Lewis’ son, Christian Cornett, told NewsNation affiliate KFOR his father was an off-road enthusiast. He told us a fight initially started over food but then escalated.

“He had told her he wanted a divorce, and she made a statement that she was going to run over him and kill him,” said J.T. Palmer, the Pottawatomie County Undersheriff.

Latest News

The undersheriff said this allegedly enraged Chanelle Lewis. The 35-year-old wife and stepmother allegedly hopped in an ATV and gunned it for her husband.

“First one that we’ve ever had where somebody intentionally ran somebody over,” said Palmer.

Cornett said he then hit his stepmother in the face after she allegedly tried to run over both he and his teen sister. The swelling around her eye was still visible in her mugshot.

“There was some alcohol involved,” said the undersheriff.

Cornett said he’s still recovering from the real-life nightmare. He said he’s trying to understand why the man who loved mega-trucks and mudding is gone.

In a statement to KFOR, Christian said, “He was a great man and would help anyone in need.” He added, “I have 1,000 brothers because he was a father figure to everyone.”

Chanelle Lewis’ charges were originally manslaughter, but after investigators found new evidence, those charges have been upgraded to second-degree murder.

Right now, the Medical Examiner’s Office is still looking into what exact injuries killed Christopher Lewis.