SLIDELL, La. (NewsNation Now) — A Louisiana man was arrested for allegedly falsifying a police report after a Telsa camera captured him staging an accident, authorities said.

According to the Slidell Police Department, Arthur Bates Jr., 47, called 911 and claimed a Tesla struck him while backing out of a parking lot on September 3.

Video released by the police department appears to show Bates Jr. falling to the ground; the driver of the Tesla checks on Bates Jr. then leaves the scene.

“Bates was complaining of back, leg and neck injuries, resulting in an ambulance and fire truck to be dispatched to the location,” the department said.

An investigation ensued and the driver was located and questioned by officers. The driver of the Tesla cooperated with officers and showed them the video.

According to the driver, “Bates intentionally jumped behind his vehicle and staged the accident.”

Slidell Police officers agreed and arrested Bates.

Bates is facing one count of False Swearing with the intent to cause an emergency response.

Storyful and NewsNation affiliate WVLA contributed to this report.

