Pastor on leave after sermon suggesting wives should lose weight, strive to look like Melania Trump

MALDEN, Mo. (WTVO) — A Missouri pastor is on leave after some members of his congregation believe he gave a sexist sermon.

A Facebook video shows Pastor Stewart-Allen Clark preaching on wives pleasing their husbands and “not letting themselves go.”

“Now look, I’m not saying that every woman can be the epic trophy wife of all time like Melania Trump,” First General Baptist Church pastor said. “Most women can’t be trophy wives…but maybe a participation trophy. All I can say is not everybody looks like that, Amen? But you don’t need to look like a butch either!”

“Men want their wives to look good at home and in public, can I get an Amen?” Clark said in part. “God made men to be drawn to beautiful women. We are made this way. We can’t help ourselves.”

Clark then “thanked God” for makeup and suggested women should seek advice from their husbands on what looks good.

He also joked he doesn’t counsel married couples anymore because they lack “weight control.”

Clark ended the sermon by saying: “Scientists have discovered, by the way, a food that diminishes the woman’s sex drive. It’s called the ‘wedding cake.’”

According to the church’s website, Clark has taken a leave on absence and is seeking professional counseling.

The General Baptist Council of Associations also issued a statement in response to Clark’s sermon.

The Executive Committee of the General Baptist Council of Associations met today, March 1, 2021, to address concerns related to a sermon from Stewart-Allen Clark at the Malden First General Baptist Church that has received significant exposure. The sermon included comments that are not consistent with the positions and values of General Baptists. In keeping with our structure, the Executive Committee recommended that the Council of Associations and the MoArk Presbytery research the statements and take appropriate action. Pastor Clark was to be the moderator of the General Association of General Baptist meeting in July 2022. He has resigned from that position. General Baptists believe that every woman was created in the image of God, and they should be valued for that reason. Furthermore, we believe that all individuals regardless of any other factors are so loved by God that Christ died for them. Each General Baptist church has autonomy from the national organization, and as a result General Baptist Ministries does not have authority related to the employment of any pastor or church leader in a local congregation. General Baptist Council of Associations

Nexstar Media Wire contributed to this report.