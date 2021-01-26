People trapped after Alabama tornado

Damage at a Hampton Inn located in Fultonville, Alabama after a possible tornado Monday night. (WIAT-TV)

FULTONDALE, Ala. (NewsNation Now) — People are trapped in a central Alabama city after a possible tornado went through Fultondale, Alabama on Monday, a city official said.

Several roads are impassable and power lines are down, City Council Member Billy Hughes told NewsNation affiliate WIAT-TV in a live interview.

“I know there are trees on some houses. We’re praying those people are OK,” Hughes said.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries as of 12 a.m. CST on Tuesday.

He said several area communities, including Birmingham, are sending emergency crews to assist.

A NewsNation report on the scene showed damage to a Hampton Inn hotel in Fultondale.

Earlier in the evening, NewsNation meteorologist Griffin Hardy reported a tornado warning in the Fultondale area.

Seek shelter NOW in Fultondale. Power flashes reported. #alwx pic.twitter.com/gsokn44Bwp — Griffin Hardy (@GriffinHardyWX) January 26, 2021