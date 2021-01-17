PHOTOS: Missouri business documents history with presidential coloring book

ST. LOUIS (NewsNation Now) — One Missouri business is commemorating the historic 2020 election with a coloring book.

Wayne Bell of Really Big Coloring Books, LLC has been making coloring books since 1988. His books range in topics from U.S. presidents to zoo animals.

Bell said his President Barack Obama coloring book is most popular.

His most recent coloring book commemorates the history-making election of Joe Biden and the first woman, Black and Indian Vice President, Kamala Harris.

The book is made for all ages and is available in gloss and hemp paper, a strong paper that lasts hundreds of years.

The 40-page coloring book contains mazes, puzzles, and facts about the President-elect and Vice President-elect. The book is available on Amazon.