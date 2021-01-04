PHOTOS: Mural honors officers who responded to Nashville Christmas Day bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Six Nashville police officers who responded to a Christmas morning bombing were honored with a mural near the scene of the explosion.

The mural at Second Avenue and Broadway covers a window that was blown away by the bombing. The group “I Believe in Nashville” finished the mural Monday and said it wanted to honor the officers who “rushed into chaos.”

Officers Tyler Luellen, Brenna Hosey, Michael Sipos, Amanda Topping and James Wells, along with Sergeant Timothy Miller, are credited with saving lives by clearing the area as an RV played messages saying it would explode. A bomb inside the RV exploded around 6:30 a.m., killing the suspect, injuring three other people and damaging more than 40 businesses.

The mural, which depicts the faces of all six Metro officers, contains the phrase “I Believe In Heroes” and is a play on the “I Believe In Nashville” mural.

“I Believe In Nashville” said the mural will be on display until the window it’s covering can be replaced. It will then be framed and put up inside the Hard Rock Cafe “as a constant reminder of the heroism in Nashville.”