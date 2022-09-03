Pilot threatening to crash plane into Mississippi Walmart

(NewsNation) — Police in Tupelo, Miss. say they have been made aware of a pilot who called 911 early Saturday morning threatening to crash their airplane into a local Walmart store, according to a statement from police.

“On 09-03-2022 at approximately 05:00 am TPD was notified that a pilot of an airplane (possibly King Air type) was flying over Tupelo. The pilot has made contact with E911 and is threatening to intentionally crash into Walmart on West Main,” police said in a statement. “TPD has worked with Wal-Mart West and Dodges on West Main to evacuate the stores and disperse people as much as practical. TPD also has been able to begin talking with the pilot directly.”

Citizens are being asked to avoid that area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.