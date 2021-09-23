COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (NewsNation Now) — Multiple people were injured Thursday in a shooting inside a grocery store in the suburbs of Memphis, police said.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane confirmed 13 people were shot, and one person killed during an an active shooter incident at Kroger.

The suspected shooter is dead, police suspect from a self-inflicted gunshot, Lane said. He said 12 victims were taken to hospitals, some with very serious injuries.

The identities of the shooter and the victims were not immediately released.

According NewsNation affiliate WREG, multiple witnesses report hearing at least a dozen shots. Some customers made it out of the store. Employees had others take shelter in the cooler, witnesses told the news station.

Collierville is about 30 miles east of Memphis.

Police are expected to give an update on the shooting around 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate WREG contributed to this report.