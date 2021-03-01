Police: 1 seriously injured in Arkansas school shooting

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KARK) — A suspect is in custody after a shooting at an Arkansas high school Monday morning, police said.

Pine Bluff police confirmed that a shooting occurred at Watson Chapel Junior High School. A male suspect is in custody at this time, police said.

Police haven’t released any further detail about the suspect or his age.

A juvenile victim is in serious condition after the shooting that investigators say occurred inside the school, NewsNation affiliate KARK reported.

The school district was supposed to return to full-day instruction Monday.

School district officials are also confirming that all campuses are currently on lockdown. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and Pine Bluff Police are currently on site.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.