Police: 6 people shot, 2 killed in Baton Rouge shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a shooting early Saturday left two people dead and at least four others hurt.
Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr. said it happened in a parking lot around 2 a.m. when an argument began between unidentified individuals as a group of partygoers began to leave a concert at a venue nearby, multiple news outlets reported.
During the argument, authorities said several people began shooting. A total of six people were shot.
Police said Kyren Walton, 25, and Ladarius Alexander, 20, died due to injuries sustained from gunfire. The four other victims were transported to a local hospital and are expected to survive.
Police said Saturday that no suspects had been identified. Investigators urged anyone with information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
