Police department fulfills young Arkansas man’s wish to experience being a police officer

HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It was an exciting week for a young man in Arkansas who got his wish fulfilled as he became an honorary police officer.

“He’ll never get that opportunity but today due to the Highfill Police Department and their efforts, he did get to be a police officer,” Sam Sweeten’s father, Kelly Sweeten, said.

Sam, 24, has always wanted to be a police officer. His wish came true when he became an honorary Highfill policeman on Wednesday.

During his first day on the job, he caught and arrested a “suspect” for “stealing” a Mountain Dew from a gas station.

“One of our officers volunteered to be on the wrong side of the law today,” Highfill Police Chief Blake Webb said.

After Sam put the “suspect” in handcuffs, he read him his Miranda rights.

“I don’t know if they understood him but Sam was saying, ‘because you were bad, you’re gonna have to go to prison, and go see the judge, and go to court.,'” Webb said.









Sam Sweeten

It was a job well done, that will last a lifetime.

“It made his year, I promise you. It has made his year,” Kelly said.

When asked if he had a good day, Sam excitedly replied, “YEAH!”