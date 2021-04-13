Police officer wounded in shooting at Knoxville high school identified

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee officials Tuesday identified the Knoxville police officer who is recovering after being shot during the deadly altercation at Austin-East Magnet High School.

Knoxville Police confirmed Officer Adam Willson, a 20-year veteran of the department who currently serves as the School Resource Officer at Austin-East, is recovering after undergoing surgery for a gunshot wound sustained Monday. Wilson was responding to the report of a possibly armed student at Austin-East High School Monday afternoon.

Officers located the suspected student gunman in a school bathroom after responding to a report of a possibly armed individual at Austin-East High School after 3 p.m. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the suspect fired shots as the officers entered the restroom, striking an officer. One officer returned fire.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and has since been identified as a student. Willson was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said the officer was, “conscious and in good spirits” when she visited him at UT Medical Center late Monday.