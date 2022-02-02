Police recover multiple firearms ‘associated with’ college shooter

(NewsNation Now) — Two Bridgewater College officers were responding to a report of a suspicious person when the man in question shot and killed them and took off on foot Tuesday, according to the Virginia State Police Department.

Multiple firearms that police said are “associated with” the alleged shooter have since been recovered, according to a news release. It was not immediately clear how the weapons are believed to be associated with the gunman.

John Painter, a campus police officer, and J.J. Jefferson, a campus safety officer, died as a result of the shooting Tuesday at Bridgewater College in the Shenandoah Valley area of Virginia.

An email obtained by NewsNation affiliate WRIC said the two officers were close friends, and Jefferson was Painter’s best man in his wedding

“The career he went into was a life of service,” said Sean Biser, a family friend of Jefferson. “I think that would be a huge way to remember him, is that he put others before himself and that when he met you he made you feel loved and made you feel a part of his family.”

Former Asher, Virginia, resident Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 27, is charged with two counts of capital murder and one count of first-degree murder. He also is charged with using a firearm in the commission of a felony, court records show.

Campbell remains at the the Rockingham County Jail, where he is being detained without bond. Bridgewater College confirmed Wednesday that Campbell attended the school from 2013 to 2017. It was not immediately known why he was on campus Tuesday.

The situation began at 1:20 a.m. when the officers responded to a call reporting a suspicious person near the campus’ Memorial Hall, according to the release.

After a brief interaction, the man opened fire, shot both officers and fled on foot. A potential motive is unknown.

Immediately after the shooting, another 911 call was placed and several police agencies began a search for the alleged shooter.

A man fitting the gunman’s description was located in town, where he waded through a nearby river and onto an island and was apprehended by police.

Campbell was transported to Rockingham Memorial Hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

It was not immediately clear whether the Bridgewater College officer shot Campbell or if the wound was self-inflicted, according to the news release.

Dozens of students, staff and alumni gathered Wednesday morning for a memorial on the college campus, where they sang the school song in honor of the officers.

“The community’s coming together. They’re coming together because of the tragedy that happened yesterday,” Bridgewater choral director Ryan Keebaugh said.

The FBI and ATF are assisting with the ongoing investigation, which was active on campus Wednesday, according to a post from the school’s official Twitter account.

“Just knowing that they risked their lives to save ours is enough to show me how much people like that actually do matter,” student Nikolas Hicks said.

The Virginia State Police Department has asked that anyone with video, images or information related to the shooting share those details with investigators at vsphtcs@vsp.virginia.gov.