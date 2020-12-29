Police release bodycam video of Nashville bombing

(NewsNation Now) — Video from a body camera worn by a police officer released Monday captures the moment of impact and aftermath of the Nashville bombing on Christmas Day.

The video released by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shows Officer Michael Sipos’ body camera minutes before the explosion and the sound of the bomb going off on 2nd Avenue near Commerce Street. The footage begins at 6:14 a.m. local time and the RV’s “evacuate now” recording can be heard in the background.

Officer Michael Sipos, 1 of the officers who responded to 2nd Ave N Christmas Day in the minutes prior to the explosion, had been issued a body camera just days earlier. Here is what he saw & heard: https://t.co/ytceSqc2Cp — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 28, 2020

According to police, Sipos is one of the officers who responded to the scene, his camera also captures the aftermath of the bombing where you can see building debris scattered all over the streets.

Sipos and several other officers worked to evacuate the area. In the video, he directs residents to leave and get away from the explosion.

Authorities have identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the person responsible for Friday’s explosion. Earlier in the day, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation held a virtual meeting to explain their role in continuing to investigate the downtown Nashville bombing.

Authorities are looking at whether paranoia over 5G technology might have played a role in Warner’s motive.

TBI Director David Rausch spoke about the Bureau’s involvement so far.

According to Director Rausch, Warner was not previously on TBI’s radar, nor was he a person of interest with the bureau. Agents are in the process of interviewing neighbors and people who knew Warner to determine a motive. Rausch added Warner’s mother was cooperating with investigators, however, he would not elaborate further on her involvement.

FBI agents said Warner’s RV vehicle identification number played a large role in the course of the investigation and it was positively matched as belonging to him. Rausch said authorities were able to piece together parts of the VIN and positively make out the numbers.

Rausch said authorities were able to match Warner’s DNA from the scene to a hat and gloves he owned. No DNA was collected from his family.

The FBI and other agencies searched a home on Bakertown Road in Antioch Saturday associated with Warner. A Google image of the home taken back in 2019 shows an RV very similar to the one that exploded parked in a fenced-in area of the home.

The FBI’s Evidence Response Team and the ATF’s National Response Team will be processing the blast scene through Wednesday evening.

Police say no one else is believed to have been involved in the explosion at this time.

NewsNation affiliate WKRN contributed to this report.