The 19-year-old man Memphis police believe is behind “multiple” shootings Wednesday Sep. 7, 2022. (Memphis Police Department)

(NewsNation) — Investigators are searching for a man believed to be connected to a shooting spree across Memphis, Tennessee on Wednesday.

According to Memphis police, the man may be recording the violence on Facebook. Authorities say the 19-year-old suspect is still on the run and urged community members to stay indoors until the investigation is resolved.

The unidentified suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous, is now believed to be in a gray Toyota SUV. Police do not have a specific location of where he may be.

Prior to the alert from Memphis police, NewsNation-affiliate WREG reported there were two separate shootings in the South Memphis area. A man died in a shooting near South Parkway East at around 4:35 p.m. The second shooting reportedly happened just one minute later, leaving a woman hurt on Norris Road near I-240. Police have not officially linked the 19-year-old suspect to these shootings at this time.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing news story. Updates will be posted here.