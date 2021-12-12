Political leaders react to tornado damage

In this aerial photo, a collapsed factory and surrounding areas are seen in Mayfield, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

MAYFIELD, Ky. (NewsNation Now) — A fact of devastating disasters such as the tornadoes that blasted their way through the southeast this weekend is that they are then followed by storms of governmental attention and requests.

Within hours of the extreme weather, the entire Kentucky congressional delegation signed a letter to President Joe Biden asking for assistance.

Democratic Representative John Yarmuth signed the letter along with Republican senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, who himself has voted against federal aid for disasters including Hurricane Sandy.

Tennessee Democrat Steve Cohen said that presidents must rise above this.

“We all know there’s a bit of hypocrisy, there’s a bit of inconsistency, but nevertheless, you still need to respond to the people of Kentucky,” Cohen said.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell is making plans to get where the damage is.

“I am on my way down there right now with Secretary Mayorkas,” Criswell said on ABC This Week. “I am providing the president regular updates on what I’m hearing.”

For a president, disaster becomes an opportunity to fulfill one of his unwritten job descriptions: comforter in chief.

“Jill and I pray, and I sincerely mean this, pray for those who have lost loved ones,” Biden said, “and for those who are uncertain of the fate of their loved ones.”

Disaster responses become important for presidents wanting to assure Americans of the needed attention while not distracting from the relief.

“The federal government will do everything, everything you can possibly do to help,” Biden said.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has been working through the day and night to respond.

“I’ve been on the phone with now nearly every county judge in areas that have been impacted,” Beshear said. “We have pledged our full support. I have talked to the Secretary of Homeland Security while I have been here. He has pledged his full support and we are hearing that from every part of the federal administration and from our U.S. senators and from our congressmen.”