Private plane crashes into home in Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (NewsNation Now) —The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a small plane crashed into a home in Hattiesburg, a city in southern Mississippi.

The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to crash on Annie Christie Drive around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Police have not released any information about possible injuries.

EMERGENCY NOTICE: On Tuesday, May 4, 2021, emergency personnel responded to a report of a downed aircraft on Annie Christie Drive around 11:20 p.m.



When emergency crews arrived on scene, it was confirmed that a civilian aircraft had crashed into a home. — Hattiesburg PD (@HattiesburgPD) May 5, 2021

Police are asking anyone who lives in the area to contact them if any debris or wreckage has landed on their property. People should not touch or remove the items.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.