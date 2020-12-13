Protests continue in Oklahoma after police fatally shoot homeless Black man

Warning: This story contains a video of a man being shot and killed.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Protests continued in Oklahoma City Saturday after the death of Bennie Edwards, a homeless man shot and killed by police last week.

Protestors gathered outside the Hefner Police Station and demanded the mayor, city manager and police chief meet with Edwards’ family. They also want the body cam footage to be released.

“Every time I close my eyes, I see that [witness] video, and I just see my uncle scared, scared and confused,” Ameerah Gaines, Edwards’ niece said.

Edwards’ family was joined by the family of Stavian Rodriguez, the 15-year-old who was recently shot and killed by police.

“Do something, but don’t do nothing. Because that is our duty, that is what we are supposed to do, as a community, and I am ashamed that there is not more people out here,” Gabriella McGee said.

A memorial was also held for Edwards’ in the location he was killed earlier in the day Saturday.

“He was always a happy person. And this is tragic that this happened, and we’re going to get the justice he deserves,” Sincere Terry, who attended the memorial, said.

Police were called to Extra Cash Gold & Loan, 2111 W. Hefner Road, shortly after noon on Friday in response to a disturbance.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official told NewsNation affiliate KFOR that the business owner did not want the homeless man on the sidewalk near the business.

Officials said that police arrived, found that he had a knife and then called for backup.

The homeless man’s relatives identified him as Bennie Edwards, a Black man whose age was not provided. They said he suffered from bipolar schizophrenia.

When three officers were on scene, they approached Edwards.

Officials said that the three officers attempted to use non-lethal methods to subdue him, including a stun gun and pepper spray, but neither worked.

Officers allege that he ran at them while carrying a knife. Two of the three officers opened fire, killing him.

A witness recorded video of the shooting. KFOR received permission to air it. The video shows the man running frantically as officers open fire.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt made a post on Facebook addressing the structure of power in city government and a task force to address law enforcement policies.

He also wrote that government and non-profits should continue to invest in youth, mental health, and homelessness services. He asks people to “expand our thinking to consider a larger menu of solutions.”

You can read the full post here.