Questions abound over why child rapist was on work detail

(NewsNation) — Citizens throughout the South and Midwest are wondering why a convicted child rapist was able to leave prison on work detail before he escaped from custody, sparking a manhunt.

Samuel Hartman, 38, escaped from prison in Arkansas one week ago with the help of his mother and wife, authorities say. Hartman, who was serving a life sentence for the rape of a 9-year-old, was on work detail when he made his getaway.

“People may be very surprised that there are a number of individuals in these programs in states across the country who committed very serious offenses,” said Marc Levin from the Council of Criminal Justice.

Gregory Richter, the director of safety and security at Keiser University, said he was surprised to see a criminal with Hartman’s background, which includes an extensive list of prison violations, was allowed on a work detail.

Richter said police should prepare for violence if they do encounter Hartman.

“Given his history, his criminal history, his history in prison, he is not the type of individual that is going to be able to legitimately live in society and earn money,” Richter said. “Everyone is looking for him, so sooner or later, he will come in contact with law enforcement.”