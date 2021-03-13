Racist hate speech caught on announcer’s hot mic as high school players knelt for National Anthem

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — An announcer is facing widespread outrage for making racist comments about high school basketball players as they took a knee during the National Anthem after an apparent “hot mic” moment was shared online Friday.

Norman High School girls’ basketball coach Frankie Parks shared video recorded from a livestream of their Oklahoma 6A State Basketball Tournament match against Midwest City Thursday in which an announcer can be heard referring to the Norman players with obscene language and racist hate speech as they took a knee during the anthem.

“They’re kneeling? (Expletive) (racial slur),” the announcer is heard saying.

“Tell us how you really feel!! THIS IS WHY THEY KNEEL!!!” Parks wrote in the post, which contains audio of the obscene language and hate speech.

The comments quickly drew ire from coaches, players, school superintendents and the mayor of Norman, Oklahoma.

Matt Rowan, the owner and operator of the service which produced the coverage, told The Oklahoman he was the one who made the remarks. Rowan apologized, while blaming his behavior on “low blood sugar.”

Norman Public School Superintendent Dr. Nick Migliorino called the comments “disgusting.”

“This type of hate speech has no place in our society and we are outraged that it would be directed at any human being, and particularly at our students,” Migliorino said. “It is tragic that the hard work and skill of this team is being overshadowed by the vile, malignant words of these individuals.”

Migliorino said the announcer was contracted by the state body which organizes high school athletics, but moving forward the school district will rely on another provider instead.

Many other players, coaches and supporters took to social media to express their anger at the comments and show solidarity with the team.

The National Federation of High Schools Network (NFHS), which carried the broadcast on its live stream, also said the organization was “sickened” by the comments and pledged to hold anyone involved accountable.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister made the following remarks, “The remarks made were sickening and vile. It is critical on all of us to be clear that racism has no place in society and must never be tolerated, especially in our public schools. My heart aches for the young female athletes who were subjected to this hateful and disgusting tirade.”

In a statement, the school system said going forward, they “will rely only on our long-standing, community partner SportsTalk Media to live stream the remainder of the tournament.”

According to reporting from The Oklahoman, spectators applauded as the Norman girls basketball team and their opponents knelt during the anthem ahead of their state semifinals match on Friday.