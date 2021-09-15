(WTRF) — Country music legend Reba McEntire was rescued from an Oklahoma building after a stairwell collapsed Tuesday.
According to a video posted to Twitter by KTEN reporter Lisanne Anderson, McEntire was helped out of a second-story window onto a ladder by firefighters. Anderson called it a “close call for @reba.”
Anderson tweeted that McEntire and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, were among a group of seven people. No one was seriously injured.
KXII reported that 66-year-old McEntire was rescued after a staircase collapsed while she and others were touring a historic building in Atoka, Oklahoma.
McEntire was touring the building for a future project, KXII reported. She was reportedly checked by paramedics on site.
Travis Mullins, the city’s emergency management director, confirmed to KXII that the collapsed stairwell was between the second and third floors. He said it fell onto the stairwell between the first and second floors, leaving people trapped wherever they were in the building at the time of the collapse.
Latest News
- Reba McEntire rescued from building after stairs collapse
- Betadine’s maker says you shouldn’t ingest it for COVID-19 treatment – or any other reason
- Strangers donate $1 million to baby girl, widow of Marine killed in Kabul bombing
- Gabby Petito case: What we know about the 22-year-old’s disappearance
- Man allegedly defecates in grocery store freezer, woman accidentally puts hand in it while reaching for pizza rolls