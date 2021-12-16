Recovery efforts continue in tornado-slammed Kentucky

MAYFIELD, Ky. (NewsNation Now) — More than 30 tornadoes tore through Kentucky and seven other states over the weekend, killing at least 88 people. Thousands of residents have lost their houses or are without power. Now, the road to recovery begins.

Megan Ralph is an educator but in the wake of the storm, she and others decided to coordinate shelter for displaced residents.

“My job right now is to get them some temporary shelter until there’s a more permanent solution,” Ralph said. “We have all age ranges and backgrounds. We’ve actually got them in a really comfortable space at one of our state parks in a neighboring county.”

Ralph says the residents want to be home, but temporary aid has helped.

“It’s kind of like leaving your kid with a babysitter. You know they’re fine with you, but you always wonder what it’s going to be like with someone else,” Ralph said. “We have these people for fiveish days. We got close to them. They’ve become like family.”

Five tornadoes hit the state, including one classed as an EF-4 with a long path of about 200 miles, authorities said.

Ralph says rebuilding the community comes second to helping its people.

“My concern is for these families. We have to have a permanent solution for them. Those in government housing and all those who were barely able to afford rent as it is,” she said. “Their homes are gone. So we’ve got to get them back on their feet. Our community will rebuild.”