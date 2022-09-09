Remembering victims of the Memphis shooting spree

MEMPHIS (NewsNation) — A medical assistant and a good Samaritan were among the four people killed Wednesday when a gunman allegedly livestreamed himself driving around in what the mayor called a “senseless murder rampage.”

Three others were injured in the shooting spree, which stretched across at least seven shootings allegedly committed by Ezekiel Kelly, 19, who was finally arrested after crashing a stolen car, police said.

The first victim in the attacks was identified as Dewayne Tunstall, a 24-year-old father, who was killed shortly after midnight, police said.

Officers said Tunstall was visiting a friend, Marcus Cash, at a home in Highland Heights. Four friends were at the house, and one of them was Kelly.

During a conversation, Kelly allegedly pulled Tunstall to the side, pulled out a handgun, and fired several shots, striking Tunstall in the head. In a now-deleted Facebook Live streamed by Kelly, he allegedly admitted to shooting and killing Tunstall along with several other people.

Police found Tunstall with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at 1:04 a.m., a few minutes after first responders arrived.

Tunstall is the father of a little girl and has another baby on the way, Cash said. He said Tunstall, who also made music, believed in helping others in any way possible.

Last year, WREG introduced you to Tunstall after he went viral on social media for helping a stranger pay for her gas.

Allison Parker, a medical assistant at Family Practice Center in West Memphis, was reportedly killed at Poplar Avenue and Evergreen Street in Memphis, where the suspect is accused of shooting her in front of her daughter during one of the carjackings in the incident.

Arkansas State University Mid-South, Parker’s alma mater, expressed its grief in the following statement:

“This has been a hard week. Recent violence and tragedy has our hearts heavy and our minds are filled with emotion. Along with other victims, we are saddened to say that yesterday’s senseless and violent spree in Memphis took the life of one of ASU Mid-South’s alumni and parent of one of our current students. Allison Parker graduated from the medical assistant program at ASU Mid-South in May 2012 with an Associate of Applied Science, and was working as a medical assistant at a clinic in West Memphis. Please join the ASU Mid-South family in sending prayers and condolences to her family.”

A GoFundMe account identified Corteria Wright, 17, as one of the four victims killed. Her family says she’d just celebrated her birthday on Aug. 25, and always had a huge smile on her face.

Rodolfo Berger, an innocent bystander, was shot and injured at an AutoZone store. His family said he went there to buy some parts and was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

In an exclusive video obtained by WREG, that’s when suspect Ezekiel Kelly is seen on camera entering the store, according to officials. Once inside, Kelly reportedly live streamed himself shooting at an innocent bystander, later identified as Berger.

LaKesha McGlathen, 44, was injured on the side of a highway while changing a tired with her dad. She said Kelly seemed polite at first, asking for directions, but his attitude changed immediately after.

“That’s when I saw the gun pointed at me, and he popped off three shots,” McGlathen explained. “When I heard the shots, I stood straight up and I looked right at him. He looked at me. He thought I had a gun, but it was the tire iron jack in my hand, that’s what made him go.”

Kelly was charged two years ago with attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm with intent to commit a felony. He’s expected to appear in court Friday.

As investigators work to determine a motive for the rampage, West Memphis police along with Mayor Marco McClendon has scheduled a citywide prayer vigil for Parker and other victims impacted by this tragedy Friday at 5:30 p.m. at West Memphis City Hall. Details are here.

“Our whole area needs prayer. Leaning on our faith, with most of us being Christian around here we definitely have to lean on him, lean on God for the strength,” Mayor Marco McClendon said.

NewsNation affiliate WREG contributed to this report.