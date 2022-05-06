Rendered photos show Vicky White with changed looks

(NewsNation) — The U.S. Marshals Service released rendered images of Vicky and Casey show what the pair might look like today.

The photos of Vicky show that she has brown hair, a distinct difference to the blond hair she had when she was last seen.

She also has brown eyes and reportedly has a waddling gait, according to investigators.

Photo credit: U.S. Marshals Service

The photos of Casey White showcase his very distinctive tattoos.

Some of the tattoos are affiliated with the Alabama-based white supremacist prison gang Southern Brotherhood, according to investigators.

Photo credit: U.S. Marshals Service

Photo credit: U.S. Marshals Service

“What we need to realize is that inmates, they’ll take chess pieces and they’ll melt the chess pieces down in baby oil. They’ll take a guitar string, and they’ll use that to give tattoo to make tattoos. So I would estimate that the stars and bars, the Confederate flag on his neck, or back was, was done on the outside, but the rest of the tats were probably done on the inside. And it’s all contraband. It’s against rules and policy to get tattoos. But everybody seems to do it,” founder of Wall Street Prison Consultants Larry Levine said during an appearance Friday night on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

Levine served time at 11 federal correctional institutions of multiple custody and security levels.

The USMS also put together two images to showcase the height difference between Casey and Vicky White in relation to one another.

Photo credit: U.S. Marshals Service

Investigators say Casey White and Vicky White are believed to be armed and dangerous, carrying a shotgun and an AR-15-style rifle. Anyone who sees the pair is urged not to approach them, but instead call 911 immediately.