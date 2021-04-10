Search continues for missing LSU student in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The search for a missing LSU student continued this weekend near the Mississippi River.

Several crews gathered at Friday to look for Kori Gauthier. The search continued Saturday with the United Cajun Navy bringing in ATV’s to search the embankments near the river.

Kori’s disappearance has quickly gained attention on several social media sites after her uncle Spencer Gauthier posted she was missing on Facebook.

“If you have any information, what happened that night, if you seen anything, every little piece of the puzzle matters so we can put it together to see what happened,” Spencer Gauthier said.

Kori’s family said she was last seen late on Tuesday, April 6 before her car was found early Wednesday morning after another driver crashed into it.

The driver who crashed into Kori’s car said nobody was inside of it at the time.

Police found her cell phone and purse inside of the car. Kori’s family tracked her phone to a local tow yard, but Kori was nowhere to be found.

Her family says she got into an argument with her boyfriend the day of the accident. They say he was one of the last people to see her and claim he isn’t cooperating in the search for her.

Anyone with information related to Gauthier’s whereabouts should contact local law enforcement at either (225) 578-3231 or (225) 389-2000.