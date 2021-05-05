Sheriff: Porn, alcohol and sex part of Louisiana lunch lady’s student sleepovers

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (NewsNation Now) — A Louisiana school cafeteria worker has been arrested following an investigation into child sleepovers at her home.

According to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet, Dawn Marie Baye, 38, hosted sleepovers for boys aged 13-16 where they watched pornography, drank alcohol and participated in sexual encounters.

The sheriff told NewsNation affiliate FLFY Baye was the cafeteria worker at a local school in Chauvin where she met some of the victims. Chauvin sits about 70 miles southwest of New Orleans.

Baye faces 10 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and 8 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

She was interviewed over the weekend and then arrested, the sheriff said. Baye was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex with a $50,000 bond.

Soignet encourages parents to know where their children are and whose residence they are going to for a sleep over.

He also asked that anyone with additional information concerning this investigation to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives, (985) 876-2500.

NewsNation affiliate KLFY contributed to this report.