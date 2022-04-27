(NewsNation) — A possible suspect in a shooting that killed three people at a Mississippi hotel was found dead Wednesday inside a Gulfport grocery store after a standoff with police.

Police said the shooting happened about 9 a.m. at the Biloxi Broadway Inn. The gunman fled to Gulfport — about 13 miles west of Biloxi — before police caught up with him.

NewsNation local affiliate WJTV said the man barricaded himself inside the grocery store after the deadly shooting, and a standoff ensued.

Adam Cooper, the Gulfport Police Department’s incoming chief, said the man holed up in the store after fleeing from a carjacked vehicle.

Police fired teargas about 20 to 30 minutes after arriving at the scene and trying to negotiate with the suspect, Cooper said.

When police did not receive a response from the suspect, WJTV said, they entered the building and found his body. The suspect has not been identified.

“We’re unsure of the cause of death at this point,” Cooper told reporters.

No details have been released on the identity of the three people who died, either.

Police in Gulport and Biloxi are now investigating whether the dead man is connected to the triple homicide.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.