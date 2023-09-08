Shots fired inside FedExForum during Lil Baby concert in Memphis

UPDATE: According to the rapper Lil Baby, he’s going to make sure everyone who went to his concert last night gets a refund.

Unfortunately I Couldn’t Perform Last Night In Memphis , Ima Make Sure Everybody Gets A Refund Tho 🫶🏽 — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) September 8, 2023 ***

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rapper Lil Baby had to be rushed off the stage in Memphis after shots were fired inside FedExForum Thursday night, injuring one person.

The Atlanta rapper was performing when gunshots broke out.

Memphis Police say they responded to the scene on Beale Street just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday night and found one man injured from a shooting.

He was transported to the Regional One Medical Center in critical condition. Police later said his injuries were not critical.

Friday morning, police said based on their preliminary investigation, the shooting was believed to have been premeditated and the victim targeted. The victim was not identified.

“There were no other injuries resulting from this senseless act, where thousands of concert concertgoers were in attendance,” said MPD.

Memphis police said they are working closely with FedExForum management and their contracted security to identify and apprehend the shooter.

According to concertgoers, the shots were fired during the first 30 minutes of the show. The FedExForum was evacuated after the shooting

“I heard a pop,” said Clarissa Johnson. “I’m not sure what happened, but I said to my crew, ‘get down.’ So we evacuated. Once we evacuated, we did a head count. I’m stilI not sure what happened. It’s not so sweet tonight, though.”

Police said the FedExForum contracts with a private security company that screens patrons for weapons and at this time they don’t know how the suspect was able to circumvent the security screening process.

Glentavious Jones was in the audience and captured video of a man in a red shirt being wheeled away on a stretcher.

Courtesy: Glentavious Jones

Courtesy: Glentavious Jones

FedExForum released a statement saying the incident was under investigation, and the venue was cooperating with Memphis Police.

Lil Baby was scheduled to play Louisville on Friday night, but that event has been canceled, according to Ticketmaster. A show in Nashville is still on the schedule for Saturday.

If you have any information about the shooting, call CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH.