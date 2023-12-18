Signing Santa makes Christmas wishes accessible

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Signing Santa recently made his annual visit to an Oklahoma mall.

The decades-long tradition brings holiday cheer to students who are deaf, hard of hearing, and/or communicate with sign language.

The children have the opportunity to sign their holiday wish lists to Santa.

“If you are only able to sign and Santa can only speak English, there’s that language barrier that you don’t really feel like you’re being heard,” said Ray, who was at Thursday’s event with his family. “Having that access for Santa to speak to you and understand you is especially important to deaf children.”

The one-day event was totally free for families and schools.

Chistine Woolston told NewsNation affialte KFOR she has four children who are hard of hearing. She’s come to the event every year for 17 years.

“We look forward to this every year,” said Woolston. “They make us feel part of our community to be able to do this.”

Victoria McDonald is a CODA or Child of a Dead Adult. She and her parents also visit with singing Santa annually.

“I’m a hearing child,” said McDonald. “So signing to Santa Claus is very nice for them to watch and they can understand it all.”